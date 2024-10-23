Metallica have finally rescheduled their tour of Australia and New Zealand that was postponed in 2019. The new set of dates will now take place in the fall of 2025.

The legends had originally booked a tour of Australia and New Zealand with Slipknot in early 2019, set to take place in October of that year. However, in late September, Metallica shared a statement announcing that James Hetfield had returned to rehab for addiction treatment, and thus, the tour had to be postponed.

The singer made his first public appearance following the rehab stint in early 2020, and then COVID-19 shut the world down shortly after. Thus, it's taken them a long time to make it back down under, but they just announced the handful of dates for November of 2025 as part of their ongoing M72 World Tour.

Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies will serve as support this time around.

"We’re setting up the stage at the end of each stadium for this run with the Snake Pit in front of it. There will be a full complement of Enhanced Experiences available, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, and food and beverage in the 'Black Box' Lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit," the band wrote in an email.

There will be a rang of ticket packages available, including the "I Disappear" pass for fans who want to see all six shows. Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 4 at 12PM local time, and the fan presale starts Tuesday, Oct. 29. Find more ticket information on the band's website.

See the dates below.

Metallica 2025 Australia + New Zealand Tour Dates

Nov. 1, 2025 - Perth, Australia @ Optus Stadium

Nov. 5, 2025 - Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Oval

Nov. 8, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

Nov. 12, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium

Nov. 15, 2025 - Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

Nov. 19, 2025 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Eden Park