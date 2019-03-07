Metallica Announce 2019 Australian Tour With Slipknot

This may just be the most important tour announcement of the year so far - Metallica have just announced a 2019 tour with Slipknot. The tour run consists of six shows in Australia and New Zealand this coming October. The announcement came earlier today (Mar. 7). Tickets for the tour go on sale Mar. 18. See the dates below.

This is going to be huge, and very metal - especially considering the final date is on Halloween. Better start making those travel plans now. Metallica have been actively touring the U.S. over the past few months, concluding the leg next week on Mar. 13 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Slipknot just recently announced their 2019 Knotfest Roadshow tour with Volbeat, Behemoth and Gojira. Their highly anticipated, yet-to-be-named album was also given an Aug. 9 release date. See dates for the Knotfest Roadshow here.

Metallica / Slipknot Australian Tour 2019

Oct. 17 - Perth, Australia @ Optus Stadium

Oct. 20 - Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Oval

Oct. 22 - Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

Oct. 26 - Sydney, Australia @ ANZ Stadium

Oct. 29 - Brisbane, Australia @ QSAC

Oct. 31 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Mt. Smart Stadium