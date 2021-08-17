Metallica Honor Chris Cornell With ‘I Am the Highway’ Tribute Concert Vinyl

While plenty of attention is on Metallica's self-titled "Black" album at present, the band recently turned some of the focus to Chris Cornell, deciding to release their performance from the "I Am the Highway" tribute show as part of their Vinyl Club. The move definitely caught the eye of the Cornell family, who shared their heartfelt thanks for the release by one of metal's most iconic bands.

During that performance on Jan. 16, 2019, Metallica performed "All Your Lies" and "Head Injury," both songs that originated on Soundgarden's 1988 album, Ultramega OK. The hard-hitting performance was eventually transferred to record, executive produced by Greg Fidelman, mixed by Jim Monti and mastered by Billy Joe Bowers.

Released as part of Metallica's Vinyl Club on Aug. 9, the offering came with eye-catching artwork mirroring a bit of their multi-face featuring Hardwired... to Self-Destruct artwork but incorporating Cornell's visage. The cover image artwork came from Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament.

"Thank you for your musk, thank you for the words, for your thoughts... Thank you for the shows, thank you for the good times, for putting yourself out there... and thank you, along with your fellow bandmates, for giving us something that inspired us, excited us, meant something, moved us, and not only gave us belief in the possibilities, but turned us the fuck on," stated Lars Ulrich. "What an honor to have known you, to have shared the stage with you and created next level memories, and ultimately to nave been included in the L.A. celebration of your life, which allowed us the opportunity to share with the world just how much your music and your brilliance meant to us."

As stated, Metallica's move to put the spotlight on Cornell was appreciated by the Cornell family. In an Instagram post, Vicky Cornell, along with daughter Toni and son Christopher, wrote, "Thank you so much to Metallica for the love and appreciation that you have shown for Chris and for memorializing that love, admiration and support from your performances at the 'I Am the Highway' tribute on this truly amazing and special vinyl. Joining the tribute concert meant so much to me and my children and to so many fans around the world… And I know how proud Chris would be, not only because you were there as his friends, but also because he was such a huge Metallica fan."

They also noted, "Thank you so much and thank you Lars for your very kind words about Chris. It is true that 'a man is not dead while his name is still spoken.' Thank you for continuing to honor him. Loudlove. Vicky, Toni and Christopher."

Cornell's daughter Toni also commented individually stating, "Thank you @metallica for honoring my dad and helping keep his memory alive."

Learn more about the Metallica Vinyl Club "Tribute to Chris Cornell" here.