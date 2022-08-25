James Hetfield’s Wife Francesca Speaks Out on Reported Split Between the Couple

It has been reported that Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife of 25 years, Francesca, have intentions on getting divorced and, speaking to TMZ, Francesca lamented that the relationship had "come to this."

TMZ originally alleged that a "source close to the former couple" informed them that James had filed divorce papers in Colorado earlier this year, though TMZ was unable to confirm having seen a copy of these legal documents themselves.

In an update, the outlet ran a statement provided by Francesca, who did not outright mention the word "divorce," but instead appeared to indicate some sort of finality to the relationship was coming. "After 30 years of ups and downs but always with a lot of love, I am extremely saddened that my marriage has come to this," she said on Aug. 16, one day prior to the couple's wedding anniversary date.

The two married on Aug. 17, 1997 and have three children together — Castor, Cali and Marcella.

No other details are available at this time. Loudwire wishes James and Francesca well on navigating this next part of their lives.

Metallica, meanwhile, have received an extra surge in popularity thanks to the viral inclusion of "Master of Puppets" in a crucial scene in the finale to the fourth season of the Stranger Things TV show. Most recently, the song hit No. 1 on Billboard's Top TV Charts. Three other songs that appeared in the show rounded out the rest of the top four as well.