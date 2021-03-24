Metallica’s Kirk Hammett to Play on New Santana Album

Metallica's Kirk Hammett has found an extra gig during the pandemic, lending his guitar skills to an upcoming album from fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana. The two Bay Area musicians have crossed paths before, with Hammett previously appearing on the 2005 Santana album All That I Am on the song "Trinity."

Santana has enjoyed a prolific period during the pandemic revealing to ABC News Radio Online that he has three separate albums in the works. One of those records, titled Blessings and Miracles, is reportedly "90 percent completed," with the guitar legend stating, "[M]y brother Kirk Hammett from Metallica is playing [on it]. He's tearing it up."

Santana also revealed that Living Colour vocalist Corey Glover and another Rock Hall legend - singer/keyboardist Steve Winwood - may appear on the album as well, while popular songwriter Diane Warren has added two songs for the set.

"I just feel really, really grateful. I'm 73 and…because of this time that I'm allowed to just replenish and nourish…[a]ll the notes are like really, really juicy and powerful," stated Santana.

Hammett and Santana also both appeared on Cindy Blackman's 2020 album, Give the Drummer Some.

An official release for the Blessings and Miracles album has not been announced as of yet but with the record at "90 percent completed," it shouldn't be much longer before details are revealed.