Remember when Metallica's Lars Ulrich said he might leave the United States if Donald Trump were elected president and return to Denmark?

The drummer entertained the idea four years ago, back before Trump took office as the country's 45th commander-in-chief. At the time, Ulrich floated the notion of relocating to his native Denmark if Trump befouled America. Now, the Metallica member has revisited that idea ahead of the 2020 election.

Ulrich first mentioned the possibility of abandoning the U.S. to Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet in 2016. During the chat, the musician clarified that he's "a hundred percent Danish citizen" but pays taxes in the United States. So what did he tell the publication about moving back to Denmark?

"If Trump becomes president and everything goes to shit, I might make my way to the airport and ask if I can get back in again," Ulrich confessed during the 2016 interview.

In August 2020, the drummer looked back on that remark in an Independent interview conducted mainly to promote Metallica's S&M2 live album. Just two months out from another election, Ulrich clarified that his intentions have more to do with getting back to his roots than escaping Trump's domain.

"I feel a deeper connection to where I came from as I get older," Ulrich explained when confronted with his 2016 comments. "And I think in whatever time I have left, I'd like to spend more of my time [in Denmark]."

The musician continued, "You and I could spend hours talking about what I love about America as a place and as an ideal. So when I say I think about moving back to Denmark… that's not a middle finger to America."

S&M2 is out now. Metallica also recently produced a concert special that was broadcast to drive-in movie theaters in the U.S. and Canada.