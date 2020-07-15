Metallica have officially announced the release of their 2019 S&M2 shows as a live album and concert film documentary, which will be available in a variety of formats on Aug. 28. They've also released two songs that will be featured on the album.

Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 will feature songs from the performances, which took place on Sept. 6 and 8 of 2019 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The concerts marked the 20th anniversary of their 1999 live album S&M. The sold out shows gave 40,000 fans the chance to see Metallica songs performed in a whole new light.

The upcoming release will be available on digital and streaming platforms, as well as vinyl, CD, DVD and Blu-Ray editions and two different box sets. The exclusive super deluxe box set is limited to only 500 copies, and include the real sheet music used during the performances that were signed by the members, in addition to other collectible items. View the trailer for the set below.

You can pre-order Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 here now. See the full track listing below.

To commemorate the release of the album, the band have also shared two songs from the set — "All Within My Hands" and "Nothing Else Matters." Listen below.

Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 Trailer

Metallica - "All Within My Hands (Live)"

Metallica - "Nothing Else Matters (Live)"

Track Listings

LP 1 / SIDE ONE

1. "The Ecstasy of Gold"

2. "The Call of Ktulu"

3. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

LP 1 / SIDE TWO

1. "The Day that Never Comes"

2. "The Memory Remains"

3. "Confusion"

LP 2 / SIDE THREE

1. "Moth Into Flame"

2. "The Outlaw Torn"

LP 2 / SIDE FOUR

1. "No Leaf Clover"

2. "Halo on Fire"

LP 3 / SIDE FIVE

1. "Intro to Scythian Suite"

2. "Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God and the Dance of the Dark Spirits"

3. "Intro to The Iron Foundry"

4. "The Iron Foundry, Opus 19"

5. "The Unforgiven III"

LP 3 / SIDE SIX

1. "All Within My Hands"

2. "(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth"

3. "Wherever I May Roam"

LP 4 / SIDE SEVEN

1. "One"

2. "Master of Puppets"

LP 4 / SIDE EIGHT

1. "Nothing Else Matters"

2. "Enter Sandman"

CD 1

1. "The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)"

2. "The Call of Ktulu (Live)"

3. "For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)"

4. "The Day That Never Comes (Live)"

5. "The Memory Remains (Live)"

6. "Confusion (Live)"

7. "Moth Into Flame (Live)"

8. "The Outlaw Torn (Live)"

9. "No Leaf Clover (Live)"

10. "Halo on Fire (Live)"

CD 2

1. "Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)"

2. "Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)"

3. "Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)"

4. "The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)"

5. "The Unforgiven III (Live)"

6. "All Within My Hands (Live)"

7. "(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)"

8. "Wherever I May Roam (Live)"

9. "One (Live)"

10. "Master of Puppets (Live)"

11. "Nothing Else Matters (Live)"

12. "Enter Sandman (Live)"

DVD / BLU-RAY

1. Menu (features "Moth Into Flame")

2. Intro (features "Wherever I May Roam" and "All Within My Hands")

3. "The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)"

4. "The Call of Ktulu (Live)"

5. "For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)"

6. "The Day That Never Comes (Live)"

7. "The Memory Remains (Live)"

8. "Confusion (Live)"

9. "Moth Into Flame (Live)"

10. "The Outlaw Torn (Live)"

11. "No Leaf Clover (Live)"

12. "Halo on Fire (Live)"

13. "Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)"

14. "Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)"

15. "Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)"

16. "The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)"

17. "The Unforgiven III (Live)"

18. "All Within My Hands (Live)"

19. "(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)"

20. "Wherever I May Roam (Live)"

21. "One (Live)"

22. "Master of Puppets (Live)"

23. "Nothing Else Matters (Live)"

23. "Enter Sandman (Live)"

24. Credits

25. Behind the Scenes: Making of the Show

26. All Within My Hands Promo

DIGITAL FILM

1. "Intro (features "Wherever I May Roam" and "All Within My Hands")"

2. "The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)"

3. "The Call of Ktulu (Live)"

4. "For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)"

5. "The Day That Never Comes (Live)"

6. "The Memory Remains (Live)"

7. "Confusion (Live)"

8. "Moth Into Flame (Live)"

9. "The Outlaw Torn (Live)"

10. "No Leaf Clover (Live)"

11. "Halo on Fire (Live)"

12. "Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)"

13. "Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)"

14. "Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)"

15. "The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)"

16. "The Unforgiven III (Live)"

17. "All Within My Hands (Live)"

18. "(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)"

19. "Wherever I May Roam (Live)"

20. "One (Live)"

21. "Master of Puppets (Live)"

22. "Nothing Else Matters (Live)"

23. "Enter Sandman (Live)"

24. Credits