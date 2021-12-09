Metallica to Livestream Two 40th Anniversary Shows From San Francisco

They say you'll always remember your 40th, and thanks to the advent of livestreaming, Metallica fans around the world will get to celebrate the group's 40th anniversary this year. The band recently announced hometown performances in San Francisco on Dec. 17 and 19 at the Chase Center to mark the occasion, and now they've lined up a livestreaming partner as well so that those outside the Bay Area can catch the shows.

The Coda Collection, with streaming partners Amazon Music and Prime Video Channels, will bring fans the exclusive free global livestream.

The show itself provided in-person tickets exclusively to members of Metallica's Fifth Member fan club, but now fans around the world will be able to view these special shows via Amazon Music, Amazon Music's Twitch channel and Prime Video starting at 9PM PT / 12AM ET each night. The shows will then be made available exclusively at The Coda Collection / Prime Video Channel for subsequent viewing.

In addition, The Coda Collection is providing films from the band's collection as part of their SF Takeover Film Fest over the weekend. These include Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México.

Metallica recently revealed a whole slate of events taking place over the 40th anniversary weekend, and those have been detailed at this location.

For more information on Metallica's 40th Anniversary Live livestreaming and to sign up for a tune-in reminder, head here.

It should also be noted that Metallica are teaming up with Amazon Music to provide "The Metallica Takeover," a guest-hosted station available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and Prime members. On the station, the band members will break down stories spanning the evolution of their music, set to a curated soundtrack featuring their biggest hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts.

Fans can hear The Metallica Takeover now on Amazon Music, by simply asking "Alexa, play The Metallica Takeover" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices.