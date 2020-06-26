Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Played on Guitar in ‘Last of Us Part 2′ Game

Video games have gotten really innovative over the years, especially with allowing players to create custom content within them. The Last of Us Part 2 is the brand new sequel to the original 2013 survival video game, and there's a video of the main character playing Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" on YouTube.

Somewhere along the storyline, the protagonist Ellie is given an acoustic guitar. Players can use the touchpad on their PlayStation 4 controllers to create a sequence of chords and fingerpicking for her to play, so you can literally make her play any song. YouTuber KWFoxy chose the Metallica anthem, which you can watch below.

"It's extremely hard and I'm surprised people are able to make covers like this one," a Reddit user on the Metallica thread wrote in the comments on the video.

Players all over are choosing different popular rock and metal songs to be strummed by Ellie, including the Eagles' "Hotel California," the Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" and more. See if you can recreate a song.

The Last of Us Part II - Metallica "Nothing Else Matters"