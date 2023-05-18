Metallica’s Paris Opening Night Show Brings Two More Tour Debuts – See Video

After returning to the concert stage with two nights in Amsterdam late last month, Metallica fired up their live show for the first of two nights in Paris Wednesday night (May 17), giving fans two more tour debuts in the process.

The "M72" world tour continued at the Stade de France, with a few variations from their opening night setlist in Amsterdam a few weeks back as the group continues their "No Repeat Weekend" themed shows. One alteration came with the night's opening song, which was "For Whom the Bell Tolls," which came first in the set for the first time since 2016 per Setlist.fm. It swapped places with "Orion" which opened the Amsterdam show and moved later in the set for the Paris performance.

Much like opening night, the band leaned into "Lux Aeterna," "Screaming Suicide" and "Sleepwalk My Life Away" as the representation from their latest album, 72 Seasons, but the big changeup of the night came in the form of two epic Metallica classics, making their first appearance on this tour - "Blackened" and "I Disappear."

The And Justice for All favorite "Blackened" took the place of "Battery" from the opening night set, while "I Disappear," the band's contribution to the Mission: Impossible 2 soundtrack, slotted in for "King Nothing." You can check out fan shot video of both performances below, as well as check out the Paris opening night setlist. The second night of the group's Paris stop will come Friday night (May 19).

READ MORE: Metallica Remind Fans on TikTok How Much They Dislike 'Escape'

Metallica currently have dates booked into 2024 for their "M72" world tour. Be sure to get your tickets here.

Metallica May 17, 2023 Paris, France - Stade de France Setlist (per Setlist.fm)

1. For Whom the Bell Tolls

2. Ride the Lightning

3. Holier Than Thou

4. I Disappear

5. Lux Aeterna

6. Screaming Suicide

7. Fade to Black

8. Sleepwalk My Life Away

9. Orion

10. Nothing Else Matters

11. Sad But True

12. The Day That Never Comes

13. Blackened

14. Fuel

15. Seek & Destroy

16. Master of Puppets

Metallica Give "Blackened" Tour Debut in Paris

Metallica Give "I Disappear" Tour Debut in Paris