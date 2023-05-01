See Brilliant Photos From the First Two Nights of Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ Tour

Metallica just kicked off their 72 Seasons tour with two shows last week in Amsterdam. They were the first two shows of their "No Repeat Weekend" run, which will run into late 2024.

The point of the tour, aside from the band getting to play the new 72 Seasons tracks live, is so Metallica can play two shows in the same city without repeating any songs in the setlist. Fans obviously have the option to attend one show instead of two, but those who are in it for both will get to hear the most material played live.

The trek kicked off April 27 in Amsterdam, with "Orion" as the set opener. It was the first time they played the track live since 2011 [via Setlist.fm], and they also debuted the new songs "Screaming Suicide" and "Sleepwalk My Life Away." During the second show, which took place April 29, they tackled "Until It Sleeps" for the first time since '08, and also debuted "72 Seasons," "If Darkness Had a Son" and "You Must Burn!" [via Setlist.fm].

"I don't know the idea that if people go to a show on one day, if they understand that there may not be certain toe-tapping favorites, as they may be called, that they will not hear," Lars Ulrich told Japan's Rock City. "I don't know if they fully understand that concept, and I don't know if it matters. At the end of the day, it's a fun experiment, and when you've been playing for as long as we have and playing as many shows as we have, I think it's important to keep coming up with new ideas, to keep it fresh for the fans and fresh for yourselves."

READ MORE: Lars Ulrich on the NEXT Metallica Album - 'There Are Some Ideas We Could Start With'

Looking at both setlists, it's certainly surprising to not see "Enter Sandman" on some of the nights, but it's clear that they plan on bringing out a lot of deep cuts throughout this tour.

Scroll through the gallery of photos below to see shots of the band from both nights in Amsterdam, and get your Metallica tickets here.

See Photos From the First Two Nights of Metallica's '72 Seasons' Tour Photos from the first two nights of Metallica's 72 Seasons tour.