Metallica Reschedule First 2020 Show for Fall Later This Year

Metallica's first 2020 show, the All Within My Hands benefit concert in San Francisco, has been rescheduled. The gig, which was originally slated to be held on March 28, has been pushed back to Sept. 12 per an official statement from the band.

In the explanation, Metallica reveal that they "may have been a little to ambitious" in scheduling the original concert date "in terms of getting our shit together and giving you an experience that matches or surpasses the first event held in November of 2018."

One especially noteworthy moment regarding that 2018 All Within My Hands benefit show is that Metallica later issued the live performance on vinyl. The proceeds from the vinyl sales contributed to the $1.3 million raised for charity at the event.

Metallica's statement about the rescheduled date can be read in full directly below.

Time to update the calendar as the second installment of the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert has been rescheduled for September 12, 2020, still at the Masonic in San Francisco. A few of you may recall that in September as we were riding high on all the positive vibes that came out of the two S&M² shows, we were excited to announce that we had set aside March 28th to celebrate AWMH with all of you again. However, we may have been a little too ambitious with that date in terms of getting our shit together and giving you an experience that matches or surpasses the first event held in November of 2018. We apologize for the inconvenience that this change may cause and thank you for all the support and love that you’ve given All Within My Hands. We’ve had some incredible accomplishments in the last two years, including the launch of the innovative Metallica Scholars program (more on year two here) and are excited to share all the details—and a kick-ass show—with you later this year. More information and ticketing details coming very soon.

The next shows on the books for Metallica include six South American dates in April followed by their only U.S. appearances in 2020, which are all two-night performances at upcoming American Danny Wimmer Presents festivals.

See all of their 2020 tour dates here and head to this location for tickets.

Since James Hetfield entered rehab in 2019 to confront addiction issues, Metallica have yet to play a show. The frontman did, however, make a recent appearance — his first public appearance since exiting rehab — at a classic car exhibit featuring 10 custom vehicles he personally donated.