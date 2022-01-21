Metallica recently gifted a Los Angeles street performer a new set of drums after his were stolen.

The performer, a drummer named Sheriff Drumman, is known throughout Southern California and beyond for playing the drums out of the back of a pickup truck outfitted with a sound system and lighting.

But when that truck, along with the gear inside it, was stolen last month, Drumman started crowdfunding to help replace it. Weeks later, the Bay Area heavy metal legends in Metallica stepped in to supply him with new drums after they heard what had happened.

Sharing the story on Twitter, Metallica said, "We're honored to be able to help out a fellow artist. Keep the music going, Sheriff Drumman!"

The drummer was appreciative. "Man, thank you guys so much," he replied, according to LA's NBC 4. "Thank you for taking the time and the resources to support and help what I do. I love you for that."

Drumman received his new kit from a band rep in Hollywood on Tuesday (Jan. 18).

In December 2021, he launched a GoFundMe page "because I woke up this morning and my entire music truck was stolen from in front of my home. The truck included my drums, stage lights, sound system, fog machines, generator."

Drumman added, "I've been drumming on the back of my truck driving throughout the city of Los Angeles California traveling to Vegas and every city that hits in between. Putting a smile on people's faces for the last 5 years Growing my business from complete nothing and to … all of my things are gone."

He had reached $20,000 of his $70,000 goal before Metallica gifted him the drums.

Last year, Metallica released a remastered reissue of their influential 1991 "Black Album" and celebrated their 40th anniversary as a group together.

