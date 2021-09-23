Metallica's seminal "Black Album," the band's 1991 self-titled album that re-emerged in a remastered edition this month, has similarly re-emerged in a strong showing on the charts — as Loudwire previously reported — echoing the success the effort first found 30 years ago.

Now, with over a week of sales, streams and downloads to account for since its Sept. 10 re-release, Billboard detailed on Wednesday (Sept. 22) just what kind of gains the "Black Album" has made.

Undoubtedly, the most impressive of its new charting feats is that the "Black Album" shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart for the week ending Sept. 25, from the album's previous week position at No. 28. From Sep. 10–16, it sold 37,000 equivalent album units, and 30,000 of those were pure album sales.

On the Billboard 200, the "Black Album" returned to the Top 10 for the first time since 1992, reaching No. 9 on the all-genre list. (It's behind albums by Drake, Kanye West, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, Baby Keem, Doja Cat, Kid Laroi and Morgan Wallen). On release in '91, the "Black Album" hit the top of Billboard 200.

Individual songs from the "Black Album" have also newly cropped up on Billboard's song-based charts, with "Enter Sandman" — currently No. 3 on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales — "Nothing Else Matters," "The Unforgiven" and "Wherever I May Roam" all staking claims.

But "Enter Sandman" is only No. 3 on the Hard Rock Digital Song chart because the top two positions are taken up by Miley Cyrus and Chris Stapleton songs from The Metallica Blacklist, the "Black Album" tribute set from various artists that also arrived this month.

Elsewhere over the last week, Metallica have played some surprise U.S. club gigs in anticipation of their fall festival dates and next year's European fests. In the lead-up to the "Black Album" reissue, the band released bonus album cuts in rare versions of "My Friend of Misery," "Sad But True," "Through the Never" and more. Ghost, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers and others also dropped their respective Blacklist covers.