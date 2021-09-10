Ghost Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ as if They Wrote It

Ghost have released their Metallica Blacklist cover version of Metallica's unforgettable "Enter Sandman."

It emerged on Friday (Sept. 10), the same day that Blacklist — a tribute collection to Metallica's landmark 1991 "Black Album" — arrived in full, alongside a remastered and expanded reissue of the album itself.

Alt-rockers Weezer and singer Juanes recently issued their own respective Blacklist renditions of "Enter Sandman." Similarly, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers and several others have shared their unique takes on other Metallica tunes from the 53-song set.

But maybe none were as anticipated as Ghost's Metallica cover, seeing as how the enigmatic Swedish rockers likely owe a larger creative debt to the metal legends than those other artists. Ghost don't disappoint, doing "Enter Sandman" as if it were a song they wrote themselves — it's totally retooled with moody piano, bluesy guitar flourishes and harmonized vocals.

In July, a different Metallica song was on the mind of Ghost frontman Tobias Forge (AKA the irreligious bandleader Papa Emeritus IV) when he made his Ride the Lightning Playlist for Apple Music.

Highlighting the Master of Puppets cut "The Thing That Should Not Be," Forge called it "one of Metallica's darker songs, almost more in line with death metal. Definitely not the norm if you listen to the [entire Metallica] catalog. It's slightly different in tonality, which makes it stand out, and makes it super heavy and evil. Very Lovecraftian lyrics. This song has been a huge inspiration of mine for over 30 years."

Listen to Ghost's "Enter Sandman" below. Buy, download and stream The Metallica Blacklist here.

Ghost, "Enter Sandman" (Metallica Cover)