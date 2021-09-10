Hear Corey Taylor’s Powerful Metallica Cover ‘Holier Than Thou’

Metallica's full Blacklist album filled with a wide array of covers from artists across multiple genres arrives today (Sept. 10) and no doubt one of the songs fans have been anxious to check out is Corey Taylor's take on Metallica's "Holier Than Thou."

Opening with an off mic belt of the song's title from the great big mouth of Corey Taylor, this cover kicks off with a thunderous, drum-fueled start. Taylor doesn't stray too far from the original, approaching the song with a similar defiant delivery to what James Hetfield provided on Metallica's initial self-titled Black album version.

As with all the Blacklist covers, Taylor and Metallica are splitting profits from sales of the song with the proceeds each other to a designated charity of choice. All of Metallica's monies raised from the covers-filled set are going to their All Within My Hands Foundation, while Taylor has chosen Tobie's Small Dog Rescue to receive his financial tally from sales of the song.

Taylor has professed his love for Metallica over the years, most recently sharing that he thinks the band's Master of Puppets is "the perfect metal album." He also credited Metallica with being Slipknot's "blueprint" for longevity.

The Taylor cover joins other previously released covers from the set including ones by Ghost, Phoebe Bridgers, Volbeat, St. Vincent, Royal Blood, Miley Cyrus and more. The Metallica Blacklist is available to order at this location.

Today is also the day that Metallica release their massive deluxe remastered box set celebrating the 30th anniversary of the self-titled Black album. You can also place orders for that at this location.

Take a listen to Corey Taylor's version of "Holier Than Thou" below.

Corey Taylor, "Holier Than Thou"