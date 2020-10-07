Corey Taylor: Metallica Was a Slipknot ‘Blueprint’ for Career Longevity

Slipknot are at the top of their game, but one of the bands that paved the way for the success they can have now is Metallica. During a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Corey Taylor called Metallica the "blueprint" for the career longevity that Slipknot hoped to have.

"If there's any band that we absolutely respect, I mean, there's obviously, there are a handful of bands, but Metallica was definitely, they were the high watermark," stated Taylor. "They were the band to achieve. That was our blueprint basically. But we took so much from so many different bands though, as well that it would be unfair to say it was just Metallica that really guided us."

The singer added that one of the things he most admired is that they were and still are "finding ways to challenge themselves." "That's the key," said the singer. "And that's where Metallica, I really feel is the blueprint, because they keep finding ways to break new ground, play every continent. They'll be the first band to play Mars, I'm convinced of that."

Not every step has been perfect for Metallica, but it's not for lack of trying. The subject turned to the band's polarizing St. Anger album, with Taylor offering his own theory on what happened. "It's the mix overall. It's just really hot," said the singer.

"Here's the thing. If you listen, they put out a companion DVD of them in a rehearsal room playing every song on that album and it sounds fantastic. It's great.. That's what made me appreciate those songs in that album," explained Taylor. "I heard it in that context. I was like, dude, 'Sweet Amber' is a jam. Like that song is super jam. 'Sweet Amber, how sweet are you?' 'Sweet Amber,' it's so good, and he's killing it. I mean, sometimes technology, and I've said this since day one, will suck the vibe out of any album if you let the computer do most of the work."

Slipknot are currently on a break during the pandemic, but they do have plans to complete the tour cycle for We Are Not Your Kind. In the interim, Taylor has released his new CMFT solo album. Check out more of Taylor's chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe at this location.