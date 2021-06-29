Hear St. Vincent + More Cover Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’

Among the many artists featured on Metallica's upcoming Blacklist album are St. Vincent, Sam Fender and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, who've all just released covers of Metallica's "Sad But True."

The covers were released shortly after Metallica shared their own alternate studio version of the song earlier today (June 29). All three covers have a distinct sound from one another, and St. Vincent's industrial rendition of the track could actually pass as a cover of a Nine Inch Nails song more than Metallica. It's also accompanied by a very bizarre music video.

Check out all three versions of "Sad But True" below.

Though St. Vincent's own original music tends to lean more pop, she certainly has roots in heavy music, and is a pretty big Tool fan. Last year, she uploaded a video of herself playing "Forty Six & 2" while on tour in 2019, and Adam Jones offered praise. She also revealed earlier this year that she is planning to eventually make an album that sounds like Tool.

Metallica's Blacklist album will include covers from 53 artists of various genres, such as Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus, Ghost, Volbeat, Elton John, Chris Stapleton and more. The album commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Black Album, which will also be reissued as a remastered version.

Both records will be available Sept. 10 and can be pre-ordered from the band's website.

St. Vincent, "Sad But True" (Metallica Cover)

Sam Fender, "Sad But True (Live)" (Metallica Cover)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "Sad But True" (Metallica Cover)