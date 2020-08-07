See St. Vincent Play Adam Jones-Approved Cover of Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2′

You may or may not know of singer-songwriter St. Vincent, who was the recipient of the Best Rock Song Grammy in 2019 with the song "Masseducation." You also may or may not know that she's a big fan of Tool, and she recently posted an Adam Jones-approved cover of the song "Forty Six & 2."

The musician posted a video on her Instagram, which shows her strumming a guitar and singing the Ænima track. It dates a few years back, as it was recorded during her Masseducation tour. "Tool as preshow warm-up during Masseducation solo tour," she wrote in the caption. "Will always love this band. Miss you guys."

Jones himself was a fan of the video, leaving the comment "Very nice" underneath it. If a member of Tool enjoys the cover, your opinion of it holds absolutely no meaning.

Kidding, but not really. See for yourself below, and take a gander at her page for more guitar covers, like Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," and a photo of her hanging out with Metallica's Kirk Hammett.