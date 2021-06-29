Metallica Debut Alternate Studio Version of ‘Sad But True’

Metallica have just debuted an alternative version of their Black Album hit "Sad But True" from a Feb. 5, 1991 studio recording as they lead up to the release of a remastered version of the groundbreaking album as well as Blacklist, a collection of Black Album covers from a wide, wide variety of artists.

The track, which is marked as 'Take 36' on the "Rough & Alternative Mixes" portion of the self-titled album re-release, was recorded at One on One Studios in Los Angeles, California as Metallica worked toward the followup to 1988's ...And Justice for All. The differences between the track are subtle but still noteworthy.

As a version of "Sad But True" that didn't make it to the final version of the record, it doesn't carry the signature and timeless production heft fans are accustomed to hearing. There's considerably less crunch and James Hetfield's voice doesn't carry the same grit and conviction and is quite raw as he walks the line between his grunted style and a more melodic singing approach.

The intro is a bit less dramatic and playful as well, getting right down to business which helps shave some time off the length of what wound up being the studio version of "Sad But True" that made it onto the album.

Listen to the alternate take below and to hear a 1990 demo version of "Enter Sandman," which was recently released, go here.

Metallica's Black Album reissue drops on Sept. 10, as does the Blacklist covers album, which features pop star Miley Cyrus tackling "Nothing Else Matters" (listen here), Columbian rock superstar Juanes covering "Enter Sandman" (listen here) with others still to be released by Ghost, Corey Taylor, Volbeat, Weezer, Royal Blood and so many more.

Head here to get those details and look for a black and white 'Black Album' photo book to arrive in October.

Metallica, "Sad But True" (Take 36 - Feb. 5, 1991)