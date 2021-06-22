Back in 2020, word first emerged that singer Miley Cyrus had spent time recording Metallica material, with an update this year revealing that Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and others were involved.

On Tuesday (June 22), Metallica announced an upcoming Black Album reissue that will partner with a Metallica covers album by various artists called The Metallica Blacklist, the tribute set featuring Cyrus' take on "Nothing Else Matters," one of the watershed 1991 metal album's original singles. In addition, the Cyrus-ized cover version is now available to hear.

Listen to the lush, subdued take on the classic "Nothing Else Matters" down toward the bottom of this post.

The tune, released by Metallica alongside Tuesday's Black Album announcement, indeed includes contributions from John and Smith alongside Cyrus' lead vocal; it also counts Ozzy and Post Malone producer Watt (Andrew Watt), cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Metallica's own Robert Trujillo among its collaborators.

"Check out your first sneak peek of the #MetallicaBlacklist with a star-studded rendition of 'Nothing Else Matters' by @MileyCyrus featuring @thisiswatt, @eltonofficial, @YoYo_Ma, @RobertTrujillo, and @RHCPchad," Metallica tweeted on Tuesday with a link to the tune's YouTube video.

Blacklist, along with a remastered version of the original The Black Album (technically a self-titled effort that's since taken the colloquial name in line with its album art) will both be released Sept. 10 via Metallica's Blackened Recordings. The covers album boasts new renditions from a total of 53 artists. Other contributors elsewhere on the tribute set include Ghost, Weezer and Volbeat. See the full list here.

Miley Cyrus feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo + Chad Smith, "Nothing Else Matters" (Metallica Cover)