Last year, Miley Cyrus teased that she was working on a Metallica covers album and now the pop star has served up a few more details, including some A-list collaborators that will help in her cover of "Nothing Else Matters."

While speaking with UK radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Cyrus revealed, “I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on piano. I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith, just so many all-stars."

She continued, "I’m so excited about this collaboration. Andrew Watt produced it and I’m really stoked. I mean having Elton John and Metallica and me, I love it when ingredients don’t quite fit."

It now appears as though Cyrus is a contributor to a larger Metallica covers collection that is coming. The singer is no stranger to the song having previously taken on the epic track live during her 2019 set at the Glastonbury Festival.

Though she's had success in the pop and country worlds, Cyrus has shown the ability to handle rock material as well. In 2020, she covered The Cure and Cranberries during her performance at the #SaveOurStages festival. She also covered Hole's "Doll Parts" during an appearance on Howard Stern's radio show and released a new album Plastic Hearts late in 2020 that included more rock-leaning material that included guest turns from rock icons Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

One of the producers for Plastic Hearts was Andrew Watt, who is also producing her Metallica cover. Watt also gained great acclaim in early 2020 for his production work on Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man album, a record that included Chad Smith on drums and had a guest turn from Elton John.