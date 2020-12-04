Miley Cyrus Covers Hole’s ‘Doll Parts’ on ‘Howard Stern Show’

The rock transformation of Miley Cyrus continues, this time with the singer performing a cover of Hole's "Doll Parts" during a guest appearance on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show earlier this week.

Cyrus was a guest appearing in support of her new Plastic Hearts album which finds the vocalist taking on a more rock direction with guest turns by Joan Jett and Billy Idol among others. While speaking with Stern, she told the host that not only had Courtney Love not heard her version, it was so new that she had only worked up the cover in the last few days. Have a look at the performance below.

"Doll Parts" was the second single from Hole's second album Live Through This. The track, released late in 1994, climbed to No. 4 on Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks chart and remains one of Hole's most recognizable and signature songs.

Cyrus has shown her knack for tacking rock tunes over the years. She turned in memorable performances of "Two Drink Minimum" and Temple of the Dog's "Say Hello 2 Heaven" at the Chris Cornell: I Am the Highway tribute show in early 2019. She's also spoken of late about working on a Metallica covers album.

Miley Cyrus, "Doll Parts" (Hole Cover)