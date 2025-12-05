The ’90s Rock Album Adam Sandler Always Loved to Listen To

We all have our favorite records that we continually go back to and during a recent interview, actor/comedian Adam Sandler recalled a period in the '90s where he was frequently listening to Hole's Live Through This album.

The question came up as he and current Jay Kelly co-star George Clooney fielded questions from NME. Toward the end of the interview, both of the actors were asked for an album that they always returned to.

Adam Sandler's Appreciation for Hole's 'Live Through This'

It took a second, but shortly after the question was asked, Sandler landed on the Courtney Love-led band Hole and their 1994 offering, Live Through This as his choice of a record that he would frequently revisit.

“I remember I was on tour. I was doing standup and that album just came out and I was in my car a lot and I listened to the track one and I was like, ‘Ooh, that was Nasty’. Track two, I was like, ‘two for two.’ And then I just said, ‘I guess this whole album is going to be great.’”

The timing would line up to be when Sandler was still a cast member of Saturday Night Live and had issued his first comedy album, They're All Gonna Laugh at You, a year prior.

But his love for the album eventually grew beyond road trips between shows as Sandler eventually caught a Hole show in person.

“I saw [Hole] when I was in Missouri. I had a standup gig and I ended and a friend of mine said, ‘You should come over to such and such theater. Hole’s on.’ I was like, ‘Hole is here? Let’s go.’ And I went over there and Drew Barrymore was going out with the guitar player at the time. I remember I was just sitting way in the back, the show was incredible, and Drew came out. They introduced Drew and she came out. I was like ‘I know that girl’ and it was a cool night.”

READ MORE: The Best Rock Song of Each Year Since 1970

Sandler co-starred with Barrymore in the 1998 romantic comedy The Wedding Singer and the pair eventually reteamed on screen in 50 First Dates and Blended. Barrymore at one point in the '90s was dating Hole's guitarist Eric Erlandson, but they split in 1996.

George Clooney Choses a Classic

While Sandler's pick was something a bit more modern, George Clooney says he'd often revisit a legendary album from the '60s. His pick was The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

“There’s not a bad track on it,” shared the actor to NME, adding, "the way we thought about things changed and the music changed."

He also shared that his wife will often recognize songs from the album, but they're often covers by other artists.

Both Sandler and Clooney have been receiving Oscar buzz for their new film, Jay Kelly, which is currently streaming on Netflix.