Metallica Debut Previously Unreleased 1992 Live Version of ‘Through the Never’

As the Sept. 10 release date of Metallica's massive 30th anniversary reissue of their legendary self-titled "Black" album draws near, the band has shared another goodie from the set — a previously unreleased live version of "Through the Never" from 1992.

This track is taken from the Live at Arco Arena 3CD included in the remastered deluxe box set where Metallica performed in Sacramento, California in mid-January the following year after the release of the band's now historic self-titled record.

As fans know, "Through the Never" was one of the songs that held a more identifiable link to Metallica's previous, more thrashy material than the revolutionary mid-tempo groove that dominated much of the album and, live, it sounds particularly raw and dangerous.

Listen to this previously unreleased version toward the bottom of the page.

In tandem with the reissue of Metallica, a 53-track covers album from a wide range of artists will also arrive on Sept. 10. The set features megastars such as Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Royal Blood, Volbeat, St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Corey Taylor, Weezer, The Hu and so many more.

An orchestral version of "Nothing Else Matters" was also featured in the new Disney movie Jungle Cruise.

Metallica, "Through the Never" — Live in Sacramento, California (Jan. 11, 1992)

