Biffy Clyro and OFF! have both dropped their own extremely different covers of Metallica's self-titled "Black" album track "Holier Than Thou."

The bands are among the 50-plus artists who have contributed to the Blacklist tribute album — a collection of "Black" album covers by a wide variety of artists, which will be released on the same day as the massive reissue of Metallica's historic and game-changing 1991 record.

This pair of covers arrive on the same day Metallica debuted a 1990 pre-production rehearsal recording of "Holier Than Thou," which is among the album's more thrash-oriented cuts. OFF! naturally play into this speedier direction with their brand of hardcore punk, meanwhile Biffy Clyro have completely overhauled the track with their synth-charged, prog-tinged pop-rock take.

Listen to both cover songs below and see the complete Blacklist track listing at the bottom of the page. Look for the tribute album to be out Sept. 10 in tandem with a reissue of the 'Black Album.'

Biffy Clyro, "Holier Than Thou" (Metallica Cover)

OFF!, "Holier Than Thou" (Metallica Cover)

Blacklist Track Listing:

CD ONE:

01.Enter Sandman (Alessia Cara & The Warning)

02. Enter Sandman (Mac DeMarco)

03. Enter Sandman (Ghost)

04. Enter Sandman (Juanes)

05. Enter Sandman (Rina Sawayama)

06. Enter Sandman (Weezer)

07. Sad But True (Sam Fender)

08. Sad But True (Jason Isbell)

09. Sad But True (Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX)

10. Sad But True (Royal Blood)

11. Sad But True (St. Vincent)

12. Sad But True (White Reaper)

13. Sad But True (YB)

CD TWO:

01. Holier Than Thou (Biffy Clyro)

02. Holier Than Thou (The Chats)

03. Holier Than Thou (OFF!)

04. Holier Than Thou (PUP)

05. Holier Than Thou (Corey Taylor)

06. The Unforgiven (Cage The Elephant)

07. The Unforgiven (Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police)

08. The Unforgiven (Diet Cig)

09. The Unforgiven (Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch)

10. The Unforgiven (Ha*Ash)

11. The Unforgiven (José Madero)

12. The Unforgiven (Moses Sumney)

CD THREE:

01. Wherever I May Roam (J Balvin)

02. Wherever I May Roam (Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee)

03. Wherever I May Roam (The Neptunes)

04. Wherever I May Roam (Jon Pardi)

05. Don’t Tread On Else Matters (SebastiAn)

06. Don’t Tread On Me (Portugal. The Man)

07. Don’t Tread On Me (Volbeat)

08. Through The Never (The HU)

09. Through The Never (Tomi Owó)

10. Nothing Else Matters (Phoebe Bridgers)

11. Nothing Else Matters (Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith)

12. Nothing Else Matters (Dave Gahan)

13. Nothing Else Matters (Mickey Guyton)

14. Nothing Else Matters (Dermot Kennedy)

15. Nothing Else Matters (Mon Laferte)

CD FOUR:

01. Nothing Else Matters (Igor Levit)

02. Nothing Else Matters (My Morning Jacket)

03. Nothing Else Matters (PG Roxette)

04. Nothing Else Matters (Darius Rucker)

05. Nothing Else Matters (Chris Stapleton)

06. Nothing Else Matters (TRESOR)

07. Of Wolf And Man (Goodnight, Texas)

08. The God That Failed (IDLES)

09. The God That Failed (Imelda May)

10. My Friend Of Misery (Cherry Glazerr)

11. My Friend Of Misery (Izïa)

12. My Friend Of Misery (Kamasi Washington)

13. The Struggle Within (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Bands That Are HUGE in Europe but Not America