UPDATE: On Friday (July 30), the same day that Disney's Jungle Cruise was released, the full soundtrack version of "Nothing Else Matters" that's heard in the film emerged online. And it's an entirely different beast from Metallica's original 1991 Black Album single. Listen to the orchestral rework of the tune down toward the bottom of this post.

Disney's Jungle Cruise figures to be a hot ticket this weekend (and on Disney + as well) and those viewing the Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt-starring film will be treated to a new version of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters."

Continuing a celebratory summer for Metallica as they revisit the 30th anniversary of their self-titled Black album, a brand new version of "Nothing Else Matters" will be featured in the film. Fans can already get a little taste of it in the trailer for the movie toward the bottom of this post.

This new version sounds a little more fleshed out with symphonic elements, with legendary film composer James Newton Howard putting his fresh touch on the 1991 classic.

Metallica addressed the usage, stating, "Should you head out to the theater or fire up Disney+ Premier Access at home this Friday, you might recognize a certain song that appears twice in the movie Jungle Cruise – a never-heard-before, totally new and different version of 'Nothing Else Matters!'"

"It was an honor to work with renowned, legendary composter James Newton Howard as we reimagined the song by performing his arrangement and creating a rendition we like to think is fit for an excursion through the Amazon," they continue.

The band concludes, "The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt who take the fan favorite ride and transform it to a theatrical adventure. Not only are we big fans of Disney, but we couldn't pass up the opportunity to work with Howard, an eight-time Oscar nominee who has been recognized for films such as The Fugitive, Michael Clayton and The Village. Our collaboration with Howard will be featured on the film's soundtrack, available to stream or download on your favorite music platforms tomorrow."

Metallica fans have been getting a wealth of Black album tributes this summer as the band has been teasing the massive 30th anniversary edition release as well as the star-studded Blacklist bonus album featuring artists across a variety of genres covering material from the record.

It boasts Metallica covers by over 50 artists, including Ghost, Weezer, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Juanes and more. Volbeat also join the ranks of recently released material from the set with their cover of "Don't Tread on Me."

Metallica have also shared a live "Wherever I May Roam," a rough "The Unforgiven," an alternate "Sad But True" and a rehearsal of "Holier Than Thou" as further excerpts from the expanded parent album. The expanded Black album reissue is due Sept. 10.

"Nothing Else Matters" From Disney's Jungle Cruise