Metallica continue to tease the contents of their remastered Black Album reissue that arrives in September. On Wednesday (July 21), the metal pioneers did so by sharing a 1991 live version of "Wherever I May Roam," the effort's memorable fourth single, along with a couple of disparate takes on the song by other artists.

The two new cover versions, to be collected alongside the 30th anniversary Black Album redux in a tribute album called The Metallica Blacklist, are a reggaeton rendition by J Balvin and a country cover from Jon Pardi. The Metallica Blacklist will also feature other classic Black Album tracks reinterpreted by performers such as Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Ghost, Weezer, Jason Isbell, Juanes and several others.

Near the bottom of this post, listen to the live "Wherever I May Roam" — taken from Metallica's gig at the Day on the Green fest in Oakland, Calif., in 1991 — along with the pair of accompanying covers.

"The Metallica Blacklist celebrates the enduring influence of Metallica with an unprecedented 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut," Metallica's website explains.

As for the Black Album reissue, the re-release is "remastered for ultimate sound quality and will be available in several configurations to suit every music fan's preference," the band said.

The reissue and the Blacklist album both come out Sept. 10 via Metallica's own Blackened Recordings.

The band recently shared a rough mix of "The Unforgiven," a rehearsal recording of "Holier Than Thou" and an alternate studio version of "Sad But True" as further excerpts from the upcoming release. Jigsaw puzzles for Metallica's three latest albums are coming this fall. Metallica and many of their contemporaries are leading a rock and metal surge in album sales in 2021.

Metallica, "Wherever I May Roam" (Live at Day on the Green - October 12, 1991)

J Balvin, "Wherever I May Roam" (Metallica Cover)

Jon Pardi, "Wherever I May Roam" (Metallica Cover)