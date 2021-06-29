Hear Jason Isbell’s Country Version of Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have recorded a country version of Metallica's "Sad But True" for Metallica's upcoming Blacklist album, which celebrates 30 years of the Black Album.

Isbell and the 400 Unit took "Sad But True," sped it up to a rockabilly pace and added their signature southern twang to it. It's one of three new covers of the song, in addition to an industrial version by St. Vincent and a live cover by Sam Fender. Metallica also released their own alternate studio version of it earlier today (June 29).

Featuring covers by 53 artists, Metallica intended to create an expansive and diverse compilation to commemorate the legacy of the Black Album. In addition to Isbell, St. Vincent and Fender, the album also includes tracks by Miley Cyrus, Cage the Elephant, J Balvin and more.

“With contributions from countries all over the globe from the U.S. to Nigeria, there are tracks from singer-songwriters, country artists, electronic, and hip-hop artists alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music, and many, many more covering the entire spectrum from musicians we’ve shared the stage with, to some who were not even born yet when the original album was released!” the band wrote about Blacklist.

That isn't to say that Isbell doesn't have his own appreciation for metal, though. In May, he revealed on Twitter that his 5-year-old daughter loves Max Cavalera-era Sepultura music, and how proud he is of her.

Blacklist and the remastered edition of the Black Album will be out Sept. 10 through Blackened Recordings. Pre-order both through the band's website.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - 'Sad But True' (Metallica Cover)