A signed guitar donated by Metallica singer-guitarist James Hetfield earned a winning bid of $32,000 on Sunday (Jan. 30) at the 2022 MusiCares Charity Relief Auction through Julien's Auctions. The final price was over $25,000 above its $4,000–$6,000 estimate.

It joined many other rock star memorabilia pieces that brought in big bucks for MusiCares. Items from Keith Richards, Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, Slash and others also sold for thousands apiece.

The black ESP Vulture signed by Hetfield didn't come all by its lonesome, either. The winner of the Metallica instrument also got an ESP hard case for the guitar, plus two custom Metallica guitar picks and proof of the instrument's authenticity.

Among other guitars from the auction, Richards' signed Gibson ES-335 sold for $57,600 (estimated at $6,000–$8,000), McCartney's signed Hofner bass sold for $38,400 (estimated $3,000–$6,000), Petty's signed Gibson ES-355 sold for $35,200 (estimated $6,000–$8,000) and Slash's signed Gibson Les Paul sold for $22,400 (estimated $4,000–$6,000).

In non-instrument items, two examples of Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder's handwritten lyrics sold for $6,400 and $5,120. Ozzy Osbourne's signed leather coat sold for $6,400. A jacket worn by late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland sold for $4,480.

The MusiCares Foundation is a non-profit outreach that offers financial, personal and medical assistance to musicians in need. Visit its website at musicares.org.

A black ESP brand James Hetfield collaboration Vulture electric guitar signed by Hetfield in silver marker. Together with an official Metallica t-shirt (size: XL) bearing the caption 'got riff?' also signed by Hetfield in silver marker. Accompanied by a hard case, two guitar picks, photographs of Hetfield signing the guitar and a certificate of authenticity from the ESP guitar company.

Metallica's James Hetfield Signs Guitar for MusiCares Auction

