It's always interesting to see how much personal items from your favorite rockers will fetch, and if you've got some money burning a hole in your pocket after the holidays, you might consider bidding on items from the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, including two limited-edition pieces of Gene Simmons artwork and a signed Ozzy Osbourne knee-length black coat.

The auction will take place in coordination of Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, Jan. 30, with additional items of interest from Keith Richards, Paul McCartney, Chris Cornell, Joni Mitchell, Bono, Tom Petty, BTS, Chris Stapleton, Harry Styles and more.

One of the highlights of this auction is a black leather knee-length coat signed by Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness actually signed the coat four times in white marker on the back of the inside of the jacket. The item is expected to fetch between $1,000 and $2,000 at the late January auction. Get a closer look below.

MusiCares Charity Relief Auction / Julien's Auctions

KISS' Gene Simmons has taken an avid interest in art in recent years and two limited-edition pieces will be up for bid during this particular auction. "Immortal" is a 30" x 22" red, silver and black hand pulled screenprint signed and numbered AP 3/50 framed. It's expected to go for between $1,000 and $2,000. The second piece, titled "Skull Candy" (as seen below) is 21" x 35". It's a mixed media multiple silk screen and giclee print of a skull suspended in a shadow box frame signed and numbered AP 3/35 framed. It's also expected to be sold in the $1,000 to $2,000 range.

MusiCares Charity Relief Auction / Julien's Auctions

And speaking of artwork, the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year, Joni Mitchell, has contributed an artist proof print of her original oil painting she had done of legendary guitar god Jimi Hendrix. Mitchell will sign and frame the piece. It's expected to go for between $2,000 and $4,000.

MusiCares Charity Relief Auction / Julien's Auctions

All proceeds from the auction sales with go to the MusiCares organization, who provide health and human services to those in the music community in need. Learn more about MusiCares here and get a closer look at what items will be on the auction block at this location.