It was quite a year for Metallica when it came to their Spotify listeners. On New Year's Eve Tuesday (Dec. 31), the band shared its Spotify for Artists 2019 Wrapped statistics — and the numbers are quite grand. It's a similar type of summary an individual listener can get with their own Spotify 2019 Wrapped.

But instead of revealing the tunes one listened to the most over the past year, Metallica divulged just how many listeners rocked out to them on the streaming service throughout 2019. And that comes to a total of 1 billion Metallica streams from 45.9 million listeners across 79 countries for a duration of 89.9 million hours.

See the proof down toward the bottom of this post.

It's a massive feat for the group who collectively donated $100,000 to California wildfire relief last year, and whose 1991 Black Album has stayed on the Billboard 200 for over 550 weeks. It should come as no surprise that Metallica also found themselves among Forbes' Top 10 highest-earning musical artists of 2019. After all, the act had one of the highest-grossing tours of the year.

The band took the numbers in good spirits. "ONE. BILLION. STREAMS," they said Tuesday. "1,026 decades of Metallica music was streamed in 2019! Unreal! Thanks to the most dedicated fans in the world."

According to Spotify, the service's 2019 Wrapped review for performers is a "destination specifically for artists to discover how their music connected with fans across the world. Artists and their teams will receive a custom personalized Spotify 'Wrapped' experience where they learn facts about their fan listening throughout the year including total fan hours streamed, highest number of fan streams per hour, percentage increase in followers and other metrics such as the country in which listening grew the most."

In 2020, Metallica will perform two sets apiece across five U.S. festivals. The band recently toured Europe before frontman James Hetfield entered rehab for addiction treatment. For Metallica tickets, check here.