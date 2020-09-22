Metallica, Tool and Slipknot are among the big names nominated for Billboard Music Awards, but the night's biggest winner may be crossover artist Post Malone.

Posty lead all nominees with 16 Billboard Music Awards nominations in just 15 categories. Another crossover favorite, Billie Eilish scored 12 nods, as revealed by Billboard.

While heavier rock was excluded from the biggest categories, there is at least some representation in the rock categories. Metallica were nominated for Top Touring Artist as well as Top Rock Tour. Tool were among the Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album nominees for their work on Fear Inoculum and Slipknot also earned a Top Rock Album nom for their album We Are Not Your Kind.

Panic! At the Disco earned three nominations for Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Song ("Hey Look Ma, I Made It"). Twenty One Pilots were also triple nominated, scoring nods for Top Rock Artist and placing two songs - "Chlorine" and "The Hype" - in the Top Rock Song category.

Kelly Clarkson will host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards live from the The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The ceremony will air at 8PM ET on NBC. This year's awards are based on chart activity between March 23, 2019 and March 14, 2020. The ceremony was initially scheduled for April, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

See more of the rock related nominees below and check out the full nominee list here.

Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Touring Artist:

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers, III

Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Tool, Fear Inoculum

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”

Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”