We've seen bands rally their fans to bring canned goods to shows to help out local food banks, but Metallica are taking things a step further with their latest initiative. The veteran metallers have founded the All Within My Hands charitable foundation and as part of that, they are launching the "Metallica Day of Service" on May 23 this year.

Drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo have invited fans to take part in this year's "Day of Service" by asking fans to volunteer for a day at the community food banks that the group has supported during their North American tour.

Metallica has worked closely with Feeding America while teaming up with food banks in each city they played during their 2017 stadium tour, and to keep the goodwill going, they are asking for volunteers to help out on May 23. As shown in the video above, those who do will receive a Metallica-themed t-shirt for their efforts. To see which food banks are participating, you can check here. Please note that space is limited and you will need to register to take part.

If you don't live near one of the food banks or are not available that day, they still encourage you to show your support by volunteering at a food bank near you. You can check the Feeding America website for the one closest to your area.

