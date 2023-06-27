Make It a Full On Metallica Weekend With Special 2023 ‘Takeover’ Events

Metallica are inviting fans to make it a full-on Metallica weekend, announcing special "takeover" events on the off days between their "No Repeat" weekend shows.

As many fans are already aware, Metallica's 2023 touring often has the band playing two shows in each city with different setlists each night and a day off in between the two shows. Typically, these are taking place over the weekend, meaning that there's a Saturday off-date where hardcore fans who are catching both nights will have some free time. But, if you'd like that free time to include more Metallica experiences, the band has you covered.

In select cities, Metallica will be staging film fests, pop-up stores, photographer Ross Halfin book signings, All Within My Hands Foundation give-back opportunities and yes, there will be some music as well. OTTTO (featuring Robert Trujillo's son Tye) and Bastardane (featuring James Hetfield's son Castor) will be hitting the road together for dates, and some of those include Metallica "Takeover" events. OTTTO will be supporting their Life Is a Game album, while Bastardane continue to promote their recent debut offering Is This Rage?. Plus, the Metallica tribute bands Damage Inc., Motorbreath and Sandman will also be playing shows in select cities.

OTTTO

OTTTO

Bastardane

Bastardane

Tickets for the live shows and film fests will go on sale this Friday (June 30) at 10AM local time, with the pre-sale already underway for Fifth Members of the Metallica fan club. Head here for details on that pre-sale.

Check out the "Takeover" activities in each city from Metallica's upcoming touring below. And below that, be sure to check out the full itinerary for the OTTTO / Bastardane tour.

NEW JERSEY & NEW YORK

Friday, Aug. 4

Pre-Show Gig with Prong @ MetLife Parking Lot

Metallica Night 1 @ MetLife Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 5

Metallica Film Fest @ The Gramercy Theatre

OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Gramercy Theatre

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Irving Plaza

Sunday, Aug. 6

Pre-Show Gig with Overkill @ MetLife Parking Lot

Metallica Night 2 @ MetLife Stadium

MONTREAL

Friday, Aug. 11

Metallica Night 1 @ Stade Olympique

Saturday, Aug.12

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Theatre Fairmount

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Corona Theatre

Sunday, Aug. 13

Metallica Night 2 @ Stade Olympique

DALLAS/ARLINGTON

Friday, Aug. 18

Pre-Show Gig with Fugitive & Tribal Gaze @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage

Metallica Night 1 @ AT&T Stadium

Saturday, Aug.19

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, and Tribal Gaze @ South Side Ballroom

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Three Links

Sunday, Aug. 20

Pre-Show Gig with 200 Stab Wounds & SpiritWorld @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage

Metallica Night 2 @ AT&T Stadium

LOS ANGELES

Friday, Aug. 25

Metallica Night 1 @ SoFi Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 26

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Viper Room

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Whisky a Go Go

Sunday, Aug. 27

Metallica Night 2 @ SoFi Stadium

PHOENIX/GLENDALE

Friday, Sept.1

Metallica Night 1 @ State Farm Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 2

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Cresent Ballroom

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Van Buren

Sunday, Sept. 3

Metallica Night 2 @ State Farm Stadium

ST. LOUIS

Friday, Nov. 3

Metallica Night 1 @ The Dome at America's Center

Saturday, Nov. 4

Metallica Film Fest @ Hi-Pointe

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Delmar Hall

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Ballpark Village

Sunday, Nov. 5

Metallica Night 2 @ The Dome at America's Center

DETROIT

Friday, Nov. 10

Metallica Night 1 @ Ford Field

Saturday, Nov. 11

OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Sanctuary

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ St. Andrew's Hall

Sunday, Nov.12

Metallica Night 2 @ Ford Field

OTTTO / Bastardane 2023 North American Tour

Aug. 5 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre *

Aug. 6 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground

Aug. 8 - Boston, Mass. @ Sonia

Aug. 9 - Portland, Maine @ Geno’s Rock Club

Aug. 11 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Bar L’Anti

Aug. 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmont *

Aug. 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck

Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Madison Live!

Aug. 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement

Aug. 17 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Aug. 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Three Links *

Aug. 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s Sports Café

Aug. 22 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep **

Aug. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Larimer Lounge **

Aug. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ TBA *

Aug. 27 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Temblor Brewing Company

Aug. 28 - San Diego, Calif. @Soda Bar

Aug. 30 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Aug. 31 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers

Sept. 2 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom *

Nov. 4 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall *

Nov. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary *

*-Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover performances

**-Bastardane only