Make It a Full On Metallica Weekend With Special 2023 ‘Takeover’ Events
Metallica are inviting fans to make it a full-on Metallica weekend, announcing special "takeover" events on the off days between their "No Repeat" weekend shows.
As many fans are already aware, Metallica's 2023 touring often has the band playing two shows in each city with different setlists each night and a day off in between the two shows. Typically, these are taking place over the weekend, meaning that there's a Saturday off-date where hardcore fans who are catching both nights will have some free time. But, if you'd like that free time to include more Metallica experiences, the band has you covered.
In select cities, Metallica will be staging film fests, pop-up stores, photographer Ross Halfin book signings, All Within My Hands Foundation give-back opportunities and yes, there will be some music as well. OTTTO (featuring Robert Trujillo's son Tye) and Bastardane (featuring James Hetfield's son Castor) will be hitting the road together for dates, and some of those include Metallica "Takeover" events. OTTTO will be supporting their Life Is a Game album, while Bastardane continue to promote their recent debut offering Is This Rage?. Plus, the Metallica tribute bands Damage Inc., Motorbreath and Sandman will also be playing shows in select cities.
OTTTO
Bastardane
Tickets for the live shows and film fests will go on sale this Friday (June 30) at 10AM local time, with the pre-sale already underway for Fifth Members of the Metallica fan club. Head here for details on that pre-sale.
Check out the "Takeover" activities in each city from Metallica's upcoming touring below. And below that, be sure to check out the full itinerary for the OTTTO / Bastardane tour.
NEW JERSEY & NEW YORK
Friday, Aug. 4
Pre-Show Gig with Prong @ MetLife Parking Lot
Metallica Night 1 @ MetLife Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 5
Metallica Film Fest @ The Gramercy Theatre
OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Gramercy Theatre
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Irving Plaza
Sunday, Aug. 6
Pre-Show Gig with Overkill @ MetLife Parking Lot
Metallica Night 2 @ MetLife Stadium
MONTREAL
Friday, Aug. 11
Metallica Night 1 @ Stade Olympique
Saturday, Aug.12
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Theatre Fairmount
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Corona Theatre
Sunday, Aug. 13
Metallica Night 2 @ Stade Olympique
DALLAS/ARLINGTON
Friday, Aug. 18
Pre-Show Gig with Fugitive & Tribal Gaze @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage
Metallica Night 1 @ AT&T Stadium
Saturday, Aug.19
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, and Tribal Gaze @ South Side Ballroom
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Three Links
Sunday, Aug. 20
Pre-Show Gig with 200 Stab Wounds & SpiritWorld @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage
Metallica Night 2 @ AT&T Stadium
LOS ANGELES
Friday, Aug. 25
Metallica Night 1 @ SoFi Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 26
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Viper Room
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Whisky a Go Go
Sunday, Aug. 27
Metallica Night 2 @ SoFi Stadium
PHOENIX/GLENDALE
Friday, Sept.1
Metallica Night 1 @ State Farm Stadium
Saturday, Sept. 2
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Cresent Ballroom
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Van Buren
Sunday, Sept. 3
Metallica Night 2 @ State Farm Stadium
ST. LOUIS
Friday, Nov. 3
Metallica Night 1 @ The Dome at America's Center
Saturday, Nov. 4
Metallica Film Fest @ Hi-Pointe
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Delmar Hall
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Ballpark Village
Sunday, Nov. 5
Metallica Night 2 @ The Dome at America's Center
DETROIT
Friday, Nov. 10
Metallica Night 1 @ Ford Field
Saturday, Nov. 11
OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Sanctuary
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ St. Andrew's Hall
Sunday, Nov.12
Metallica Night 2 @ Ford Field
OTTTO / Bastardane 2023 North American Tour
Aug. 5 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre *
Aug. 6 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground
Aug. 8 - Boston, Mass. @ Sonia
Aug. 9 - Portland, Maine @ Geno’s Rock Club
Aug. 11 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Bar L’Anti
Aug. 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmont *
Aug. 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck
Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Madison Live!
Aug. 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement
Aug. 17 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers
Aug. 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Three Links *
Aug. 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s Sports Café
Aug. 22 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep **
Aug. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Larimer Lounge **
Aug. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ TBA *
Aug. 27 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Temblor Brewing Company
Aug. 28 - San Diego, Calif. @Soda Bar
Aug. 30 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Aug. 31 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers
Sept. 2 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom *
Nov. 4 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall *
Nov. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary *
*-Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover performances
**-Bastardane only