Metallica Offering Video Classes To Teach You How to Play Like They Do

How can you play like the guys in Metallica? As James Hetfield states in their latest venture, "The best way to play like us is to play with us." And thus kicks off the intro teasing the band's new collaboration with Yousician, the visual music learning component developing step-by-step tutorials showcasing some of your favorite bands and songs.

In this case, Metallica are offering a three-lesson course that's ready-made for beginners. By partaking, you can learn to play like the band, learning riffs and rhythms straight from James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett. Meanwhile all four band members will also provide some of their insight on the songs themselves.

The first course, Riff Lite, is available today (June 14), while future lessons include "Rock In Rhythm" and "Take the Lead," that will roll out later this month and in early July.

"I've always been infatuated with rhythm, syncopation. I basically play drums on a guitar," reveals Hetfield in the teaser for the program, then stating, "Probably the most important thing is the downpicking." At that point, he offers a demonstration of how certain people approach the guitar style while showcasing more of what he's looking for.

The lessons promise to take you through 10 of the band's most well-known songs, including "Enter Sandman," "Nothing Else Matters," "One," "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)," and as Hetfield promises, the REAL way to play "Master of Puppets."

Hadley Spanier, head of artist partnerships at Yousician, said: "The Metallica x Yousician courses get guitar players up close and personal with the master musicians they idolize. Players will have the opportunity to learn how to play like Metallica straight from Metallica! The unique course pairs unmatched access to the band with Yousician's AI technology so that guitarists-in-training not only get to learn from the masters, but also get the feedback they need to improve. Players will feel like they are part of the band, playing alongside their idols as they try to master some of the greatest guitar-driven songs of all time."

Get pricing and other details of what's included within the lesson plan right here. And learn more about Yousician's other tutorial opportunities in guitars, bass, piano, ukulele and singing at this location.

Metallica X Yousician Teaser