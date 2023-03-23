Michael Anthony Teases New Band With Bon Jovi + Aerosmith Ties

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony is no stranger to supergroups, and it looks like the musician has another one currently in the works. Anthony teased a new project that he's working on with band members that have ties to Bon Jovi and Aerosmith.

The bassist was appearing on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk when he was asked whether he had plans for another band after Sammy Hagar retired from performing. Anthony responded (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "Well, I wasn't going to mention anything about it, but there is a little side project thing that I've kind of been speaking to some people, and might be doing a couple of things with. I don't wanna get ahead of myself and mention too much, but it might involve Phil X [Bon Jovi guitarist] and John Douglas, who you know as [the touring drummer] for Aerosmith right now."

"I've known J.D. for many years, since he's worked with Van Halen," added Anthony. "What a great guy. And we do have a singer. I don't wanna mention any names, but a really, really cool singer. And we're recording just for fun right now, some stuff. That's all I can say." As things are in the "just for fun" stage, Anthony did not reveal whether or not a full album would follow.

Anthony and Phil X may have an opportunity to continue their onstage chemistry this weekend when both musicians are part of the Save the Heartbeat fundraising concert on March 25 at Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, California.

Since his time in Van Halen, Anthony has played in two Sammy Hagar-led supergroups. Chickenfoot found the pair flanked by guitar great Joe Satriani and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. More recently, Anthony and Hagar have been part of The Circle with guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham.