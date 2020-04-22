Mike Portnoy Plays Every Instrument on Quarantined Ramones Cover

Mike Portnoy has rewritten a Ramones classic for the quarantine age. From home, the legendary drummer picked up a guitar, bass and microphone to record “We’re a Happy Family” with a new set of lyrics.

Portnoy teased the cover song with a photo of himself as a child meeting Joey, Dee Dee, Johnny and Marky Ramone:

The cover of “We’re a Happy Family” also features Mike’s actual family members: Marlene, Melody and Max… along with his extended four-legged family in Mickey, Mini and Mittens. You can even catch a Hello Kitty drum kit in the background as an easter egg.

“If you’ve gotta be stuck at home in quarantine for a few months, there’s no better family and no better place than Camp Portnoy!” Mike writes. “Enjoy this fun video courtesy of Mike, Marlene, Melody, Max, Mickey, Mini & Mittens Portnoy... (And RIP Joey, Johnny, Dee Dee & Tommy...and thanks Marky, Richie & CJ Ramone)”

Check out Mike Portnoy’s solo version of “We’re a Happy Family” along with a homemade music video for the track below.

Mike Portnoy, "We're a Happy Family" (Quarantine Ramones Cover)