‘Another Day I’d Be Playing Drums With Lemmy in Heaven’ – Mikkey Dee Issues Statement on Holiday Hospitalization

Current Scorpions and former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee has issued a statement to fans about a health scare that occurred over the holidays that included a stint in the hospital.

The musician revealed that he developed Sepsis, had to be hospitalized and apparently they caught it just at the right time.

What Mikkey Dee Wrote to Fans

Within his message to fans, Dee confirmed the source of his hospitalization to be Sepsis, which is a blood infection. Apparently the musician decided to see a doctor in early December and in the three week lead up to the holidays was treated for the condition.

His statement posted to his socials reads as follows:

Just a quick statement about what has been happening to me these past three weeks:

First I like to thank everyone for these heartwarming Christmas and New Years greetings, that I have not been able to respond to. I always try to do that every year.

This holiday season, I have been hospitalized with a very serious blood infection (Sepsis). I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this bastard bacteria. Thankfully, I have received fantastic

care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown. So thanks a million to all the Doctors and Nurses that have been giving me the most excellent care. After several operations, I am now back home and the numbers are all going in the right direction. Still lots of recovery and rehab in front of me.

Now I’m working a 100% to be back on the drum stool for the Residency that starts off in Las Vegas on February 27. We have a tremendous 2025 to look forward to, celebrating 60 years of Scorpions and many exciting giggs around the world.

So, the Stinger is out and I can’t wait to see you all out there on the road and rock the hell out of you! I wish everybody a fantastic 2025 with good health and lots of Rock n’ Roll!

Mikkey

What Else Mikkey Dee Had to Say About His Bout With Sepsis

In addition to his public statement on socials, Dee had granted an interview to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that offered more insight into how he contracted the blood infection.

According to Dee, he had sprained his foot in early December and was taking Alvedon to treat a mild fever and pain and Voltaren to deal with the inflammation. But just before Christmas, he realized something wasn't right and decided to see what was happening.

"The ankle swelled up like hell, then it took on a weird shape and appearance and looked like an overcooked ham," Dee told the paper (as translated to English by Blabbermouth). "I became very ill so I had to go by ambulance to Sahlgrenska and there they found that I had sky-high values, so I became priority one there."

"It was surgery right away, the first of three," he continued. "They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on… Another day and I'd be playing drums with Lemmy in heaven. I can say that."

Mikkey Dee on Tour in 2025

Mikkey Dee is expected to be back in the fold when Scorpions kick off their Las Vegas residency in late February. The band is taking over PH Live at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas beginning Feb. 27 with shows booked through March 11. After a Mexico City show on March 15, the band will play a South American tour in April and May and tour Europe in June and July.

All shows and ticketing info can be found at the Scorpions website.