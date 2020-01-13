Ministry's Al Jourgensen is ready to jump in the Way-Back machine and celebrate one of his classic albums. Plus he's bringing along two other bands from that era to join in the fun. Starting July 1, Ministry will take out KMFDM and Front Line Assembly for the "Industrial Strength" tour, while focusing on the 30th anniversary of The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste.

“The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste just turned 30. Who knew we’d still be around to see this day,” says Jourgensen. “But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we’d hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well. Don’t miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!”

The classic 1989 album featured such Ministry staples as "Thieves," "Burning Inside" and "So What." It also was a key record in establishing the band's imprint on the burgeoning industrial rock genre of the time, helping to pave the path for more industrial acts to come to the forefront in the '90s.

The tour launches July 1 in Seattle and wraps exactly one month later on Aug. 1 in San Francisco, hitting 25 markets in all. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 17) at 10AM local time at Ministry's website.

Ministry / KMFDM / Front Line Assembly "Industrial Strength" U.S. Tour

July 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox Sodo

July 2 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

July 3 - Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theatre

July 5 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

July 7 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

July 9 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

July 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

July 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

July 12 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

July 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

July 15 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

July 16 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

July 17 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont

July 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

July 19 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

July 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

July 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

July 24 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

July 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live!

July 26 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

July 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

July 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

July 30 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

July 31 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Aug. 1 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

