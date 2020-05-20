Ministry Reschedule Tour With KMFDM + Front Line Assembly for 2021

Ministry's "Industrial Strength" tour with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, but was upended by the coronavirus pandemic. The trek has now be rescheduled for 2021 with all new dates just unveiled.

The tour will stretch from March 31 through May 1 with one brand new stop not originally scheduled on the 2020 run added to the routing. Tickets purchased for the 2020 gigs will be honored at the rescheduled dates and many sold out before the new trek was announced.

There is one exception, however. Ticket holders for the Dallas, Texas show have been automatically refunded and will need to purchase a ticket again. Meanwhile, anyone seeking a refund for the original 2020 show may procure one through the original point of purchase.

View the complete list of tour dates at the bottom of the page and for tickets and more information, head to Ministry's website.

At the time of the original tour's announcement, Al Jourgensen shared his enthusiasm for revisiting a classic time in Ministry's career. "The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste just turned 30. Who knew we’d still be around to see this day," said the industrial pioneer, continuing, "But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we’d hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well. Don’t miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!"

While the tour will be a retrospective revisiting 1989's The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste, Ministry are also focused on writing a new album. The details on the follow-up to 2018's AmeriKKKant have been under wraps, but one new song, "Alert Level," was released earlier this year.

Ministry, KMFDM, Front Line Assembly 2021 Tour Dates

March 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo #

April 01 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater #

April 02 — Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theatre

April 03 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union* (on sale date TBA)

April 04 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre #

April 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue #

April 08 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

April 09 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #

April 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre #

April 11 — Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre #

April 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

April 14 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues #

April 15 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

April 16 — Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont

April 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

April 18 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage #

April 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

April 21 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

April 23 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues #

April 24 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live!

April 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

April 27 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

April 28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

April 29 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues #

April 30 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues #

May 01 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield Theatre #

# sold out

* not an original 2020 tour stop