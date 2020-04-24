Ministry Debut Throwback-Styled New Song ‘Alert Level’

Al Jourgensen and Ministry can always be counted on to release some new music during the most trying of times. While work on their new album is still being done, they've just issued a new song, "Alert Level," which was coincidentally written before the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic.

"We finished the song in January and it sounded great during rehearsals for our Australia/Japan tour dates, before we went into quarantine," said Jourgensen.

"The original plan was to finish the new record before the July 'Industrial Strength' U.S. tour so we could have an Election Day release, but in lieu of the circumstances—and how relevant the song feels for these bizarre times—we decided to release 'Alert Level' now," the industrial pioneer continued.

"Alert Level" has a classic Ministry feel, slipping between mechanized, stomping riffs and spaced out passages rife with sampled messages.

Ministry are encouraging fans to engage in the conversation surrounding the lyrical content of the new track. "Considering that this song features the question, 'How concerned are you?' I’ll be interested to see how folks answer it themselves," added Jourgensen.

You can share your answer by uploading an up-to-30-second video with your response alongside the hashtag #MinistryAlertLevel. The members of the band will view the clips as they come in and share the ones they deem to be the most meaningful.

Meanwhile, Jourgensen recently appeared on comedian and metalhead Bill Burr's "Monday Morning Podcast" earlier in April, which can be heard here.

Always politically-minded, Ministry have also established a website for fans to register to vote in the next presidential election.

Ministry, "Alert Level" Artwork + Lyric Video

Nuclear Blast