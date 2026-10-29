Ministry's (alleged) final album will be released tomorrow (Oct. 30) and exactly one year from the that day, the industrial legends will play their last-ever show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The new was revealed by Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen at the end of a lengthy interview with Licorice Pizza Records. He says it's not going to be a sad event and even suggested that musicians outside the band's current lineup may be joining Ministry onstage.

Jourgensen is careful not to divulge too much and did not name any support acts while acknowledging that he really is ready to retire the band, despite having already made such a promise twice in Ministry's career.

In fact, he's so excited to put the band to rest that he exclaims, "I’m going to be in my fucking house before they even let people backstage." Host Lyndsey Parker jokes about a helicopter exit, to which Jourgensen quips, "[Comedian] Bill Burr will helicopter me home."

Talking more about what he expects from the night, the Ministry leader adds, "A lot of people that have said that I’ve influenced them and all that... the whole night is going to be a procession of just people saying goodbye."

Describing the final gig, he further reveals, "But the last show’s gonna be a lot of people you know that are going be saying ‘hey’ and jamming with us and it’ll be fun."

READ MORE: Ministry's Al Jourgensen Shares Concern Over the Future of Artificial Intelligence

Will Al Jourgensen Continue With Music After Retiring Ministry?

Al Jourgensen's catalog of music, as a songwriter and a producer, is exhaustive. So, when the question rises about other music once Ministry step offstage for the last time, the 68-year-old isn't sure what the future holds.

"We'll see. I don't know," he shrugs. Naturally, offers will continue to be presented, it's just a matter of if Jourgensen wants to pursue the project. "I just had this girl from [international girl group] Katseye [ask me] if I'd want to remix one of her songs. We'll see."

He says he gets "offered a lot of weird, crazy shit and I'll pick the right crazy shit."

About Ministry's New + Final Album Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)

Hate to Go (Take Out Or Delivery), Ministry's final studio album, will be released on Oct. 30 on Cleopatra Records.

The album's release is preceded by a trio of songs — "We Hate," "Singularity" and "Burned Out."

Ministry, "Singularity" Music Video

Upon the announcement of this last record, Jourgensen declared, "I’m fucking done. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished. I’m amazed at the path that it’s taken, from With Sympathy to where we’re at today, and all points in between. It’s been quite a ride, but I’m completely at peace with the fact that it’s done. It’s time to herd goats."

Ministry Tour Dates

Ministry will kick off an overseas leg of their farewell tour with special guests Die Krupps on April 2. Their only other date booked so far in 2027 is at Sonic Temple in Ohio on May. 16.

The group will wrap up 2026 with five shows in Australia.

See all the 2027 tour dates below.

April 2 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

April 3 — Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage

April 4 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

April 6 — Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

April 7 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

April 9 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

April 10 — London, UK @ Troxy

April 12 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan

April 14 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

April 15 — Barcelona, ES @ Paral-lel

April 17 — Lausanne, CH @ Docks

April 18 — Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

April 19 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

April 21 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín

April 22 — Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

April 24 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

April 25 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

April 26 — Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

April 27 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

April 29 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

May 1 — Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture

May 16 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival