It's not the first time (or the second time), but industrial overlords Ministry have announced their last album — Hate To Go (Take Out or Delivery) — and the first leg of their farewell tour.

The record, Ministry's 17th original studio album, will be released on Oct. 30 on Cleopatra Records. "I’m fucking done," proclaim's Ministry's 67-year-old mastermind, Al Jourgensen. " I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished," he says, "I’m amazed at the path that it’s taken, from With Sympathy to where we’re at today, and all points in between. It’s been quite a ride, but I’m completely at peace with the fact that it’s done. It’s time to herd goats.”

Jourgensen had first attempted to put Ministry to bed with 2007's The Last Sucker and again with 2013's From Beer to Eternity, the later of which featured posthumous contributions by longtime guitarist Mike Scaccia.

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In recent years, Jourgensen began acknowledging the band's first two albums — With Sympathy and Twitch — for the first time in decades. Ministry even embarked on a special tour revisiting that pair of records and re-recorded the debut and select early tracks, released last year as The Squirrely Years Revisited.

So, perhaps, with that full-career perspective, it really will be the end of the influential industrial legends.

"Burned Out," the first single off Hate To Go (Take Out or Delivery), can be heard below, accompanied by a music video. In the song, Jourgensen expresses his dismay at the world today and the multitude of problems for people forced to endure the actions of their governments.

In other words, it's textbook Ministry.

Ministry, "Burned Out"

Ministry's final album will also feature a contribution by longtime bassist Paul Barker, who rejoined the band after more than 20 years since his infamous split. He appears on the final track, "We're Still Here," which will be his first credit on a Ministry studio album since 2003's Animositisomina.

See the album artwork and track listing below and view Ministry's first 2027 farewell tour dates further down the page.

To pre-order Hate to Go (Take Out or Delivery), head to the Ministry website.

Ministry, Hate To Go (Take Out or Delivery) — Album Art + Track Listing

℗ 2026 Cleopatra Records Ministry - Hate To Go - Take Out Or Delivery

01. "Crickets"

02. "Voices of Hate"

03. "Clown Car"

04. "We Hate"

05. "Delete"

06. "Grifter"

07. "The White Man Lied"*

08. "Singularity"

09. "Burned Out"

10. "We're Still Here" (ft. Paul Barker)

*does not appear on cassette or vinyl editions

Ministry 2027 Farewell Tour Dates - First Leg

special guest: Die Krupps

April 2 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

April 3 — Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage

April 4 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

April 6 — Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

April 7 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

April 9 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

April 10 — London, UK @ Troxy

April 12 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan

April 14 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

April 15 — Barcelona, ES @ Paral-lel

April 17 — Lausanne, CH @ Docks

April 18 — Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

April 19 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

April 21 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín

April 22 — Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

April 24 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

April 25 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

April 26 — Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

April 27 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

April 29 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

May 1 Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture

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