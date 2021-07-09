Industrial overlords Ministry have set Moral Hygiene as the title of their 15th album, which will be out this fall. Along with the news of a new record comes the new song, "Good Trouble," which puts confrontations with police and fascism in mastermind Al Jourgensen's lyrical crosshairs.

The Moral Hygiene album opens with "Alert Level," the single released in April of last year. "Good Trouble" comes next on the record and takes a less aggressive approach — one that's bathed in despair and moves along mostly at a slogging pace, harmonica melodies twisting in the wind with a bouncing rhythm and chant section to boot.

"Good Trouble" takes inspiration from the events of the last year where Jourgensen chronicles the plight of the "defeated" and the "oppressed" who confronted sources of power. Read the lyrics (via Genius) below and listen to the new song further down the page.

"With AmeriKKKant I was in shock that Trump won [the U.S. Presidency]," said Jourgensen (via Metal Hammer) when looking back at Ministry's 2018 album.

"I didn't know what to do, but I knew I had to do something. Because I believe if you are a musician or an artist you should be expressing what's going on around you through your art. It's going to happen whether you do it consciously or unconsciously," he went on and continued, "Moral Hygiene, however, has progressed even further into a cautionary tale of what will happen if we don't act. There's less rage, but there’s more reflection, and I bring in some guests to help cement that narrative."

View the Moral Hygiene artwork and track listing at the bottom of the page and pre-order the album, out Oct. 1 on Nuclear Blast, here. Look for Ministry on tour this fall with Helmet and Front Line Assembly at these dates.

Ministry, "Good Trouble" Lyrics

Hello?

Are you ready?

Is the mic on?

Oh yeah You feel defeated

You feel oppressed

Maybe it's needed

To start the unrest

The world is a mess

The world is a mess What if we say

No justice

What if we say

Fuck the police?

We don't get no justice, you don't get no peace

We don't get no justice, fuck the police

Think about that

We don't get no justice, you don't get no peace

Fuck the police

Fuck the police, fuck the police Get the party started, get the fascists out

Get the party started, get the fascists out

Get the party started, get the fascists out

Get the party started, get the fascists out Are you defeated?

Are you depressed?

Get agitated

Then clean up this mess Get the party started, get the fascists out

Get the party started, get the fascists out

Get the party started, get the fascists out

Get the party started, get the fascists out

Ministry, "Good Trouble"

Ministry, Moral Hygiene Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Alert Level"

02. "Good Trouble"

03. "Sabotage Is Sex"

04. "Disinformation"

05. "Search And Destroy"

06. "Believe Me"

07. "Broken System"

08. "We Shall Resist"

09. "Death Toll"

10. "TV Song #6" (Right Around The Corner Mix)