Misery Index Book Spring 2022 Tour With Origin + Wolf King

Prepare yourselves for all-out brutality this spring because death-grinders Misery Index have just announced a trek through the U.S. and Canada with support coming from tech-death elites Origin and blackened hardcore unit Wolf King.

Misery Index last released Rituals of Power in 2019 and have since inked a new record deal with Century Media with their sights set on issuing a new record later this year. In late December, the group confirmed their seventh full length was being mixed and a press release indicated more news would be coming on that front in the next few weeks.

It sounds like there's a chance fans will have a new album in their hands by the time the tour gets underway on May 6 with stops booked out through May 22, but no official timeline for the new record has been given as of yet.

For Origin, five years have passed since the release of Unparalleled Universe while Wolf King put out their sophomore album, The Path of Wrath, last year.

“Only on rare occasion do the stars align to deliver a ripping assault of such extraordinary magnitude. Get your tickets, come out with your friends, and get blasted to bits,” said Misery Index of the upcoming run. View the complete list of stops on 'The Space Control Tour' further down the page and look for tickets to go on sale on Feb. 11 at 12PM ET at Misery Index's website.

While 2022 has many good things in store for Misery Index, it has also brought sorrow as former guitarist Bruce E. Greig, who played on the 2004 EP Dissent, died earlier this month.

In response to this news, Misery Index paid tribute to their late bandmate on social media, which can be seen directly below.

Misery Index, Origin + Wolf King 2022 Tour Dates

May 06 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge

May 07 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

May 08 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

May 09 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

May 10 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Mavericks

May 11 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes Electriques

May 12 - Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source de la Martinière

May 13 - Boston, Mass. @ Sonia

May 14 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus Bar

May 15 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

May 16 – Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

May 17 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Hell)

May 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ Brass Mug

May 20 - Houston, Texas @ Acadia

May 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified

May 22 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live