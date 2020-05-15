Misfits’ Jerry Only Was With Sid Vicious the Night He Died, Doesn’t Believe He Died by Suicide

A story between punk rock icons is currently making the rounds, with Misfits bassist Jerry Only recounting when he partied with Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious the night he died of a heroin overdose.

The tale was originally published by Metal Hammer in December 2011, but had never been widely circulated online or discussed by fans. It was Feb. 1, 1979, when Only was invited to a party in Manhattan. That same day, Sid Vicious has been bailed out from Riker’s Island for allegedly murdering his girlfriend Nancy Spungen.

“I was one of the first people at the party,” Only recalls. “So I ended up making bolognaise sauce with [Sid’s] mom, Anne Beverly. Then a bunch of his buddies rolled in and all they did was get high.”

Only wasn’t into the drug scene, so he abstained that night. However, he did see Vicious nodding out from heroin. “I had to smack Sid round a couple of times. I said, ‘This is ridiculous’ and his mom said, ‘Well, it happens all the time.’ I said, ‘It shouldn’t happen at all!’ I got outta there and left them to it.”

After learning of Sid’s death, Jerry Only was the one who drove Anne Beverly to the coroner to pick up her son’s ashes. “I couldn’t believe it,” he says. “I was the only person in New York who had a car – my mom’s old brown station wagon – and I was like the undertaker for the kid. I drove his mom to the coroner, took her to the cemetery where Nancy was, helped her put Sid’s ashes on her grave.”

Only also doesn’t believe Vicious died by suicide, instead succumbing to an accidental overdose. “At first people thought he’d killed himself, but the drugs were just too pure – the coroner had never seen anything like it.”