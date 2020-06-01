Former Misfits Drummer Joey Image Reportedly Dead at 63

Former Misfits drummer Joey Image has reportedly died at age 63. Various publications, social media accounts and individuals are paying tribute to the punk drummer, who bravely fought cancer since 2016.

Image was the Misfits’ drummer from 1978-1980, performing on the “Night of the Living Dead” single, which featured “Where Eagles Dare” and “Rat Fink.” He also played on the “Horror Business” single released in 1979, which also contained “Teenagers From Mars” and “Children in Heat” as b-sides.

Image also has drumming credits on Human Buffet’s self-titled EP and a split EP with the Vibrators.

Among the pages reporting Joey Image’s death is The New York Hardcore Chronicles Page [via Brooklyn Vegan]:

https://www.facebook.com/TheNyhcChronicles19792015

A GoFundMe for Image’s cancer treatments was launched in 2017:

Last year, Joey was diagnosed with liver cancer. He’s seeking treatment at the University of Miami, and is possibly a candidate for liver transplant, but these procedures are incredibly expensive and often have devastating side effects. Joey is currently driving for a living, but is uncertain whether or not he’ll be able to continue this line of work once his treatment begins. With this campaign, we’re hoping to raise funds to cover his medical expenses, and a portion of his living costs, including rent, food, and transportation. It’s not often we are able to give back to the artists who’ve shaped our lives, but this is an opportunity to help someone truly in need. If you’ve ever listened to Misfits records on repeat, or met a friend/spouse at a horror punk show, or were inspired to start your own band because of ‘Horror Business’ – please consider even a small donation. Everything helps.