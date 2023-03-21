Misfits Announce Three 2023 Shows, Megadeth + AFI Among Opening Acts

Horror punk legends the Misfits have just announced three 2023 shows, featuring different special guests at each stop with Megadeth and AFI being among those tabbed to open.

The number of gigs now on the books equals the total amount of shows the band played across 2021 and 2022, meaning it's another rare chance for fans to catch one of punk's biggest acts of all time.

Since coming back in 2016 as the Original Misfits (featuring original singer and songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, as well as guitarists Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein and Acey Slade in addition to drummer Dave Lombardo), the group has only performed 16 times, the first being at Riot Fest in Denver, Colorado.

The new dates are set for June 24 (Megadeth and Fear as support), July 8 (The Gaslight Anthem and Fear as support) and July 15 (AFI and Fear as support) and you can view more details further down the page.

Members of the Misfits Fiend Club will have the first opportunity to grab tickets through an exclusive pre-sale that runs from March 22 at 10AM ET through March 23 at 10PM ET. The band indicates fans can use the password FIEND to score early tickets at the corresponding ticket links to each show as listed below.

Look for the general on-sale to being on March 24 at 10AM local time at Live Nation.

Misfits 2023 Tour Dates

June 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Megadeth, Fear supporting — tickets here)

July 08 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center (The Gaslight Anthem, Fear supporting — tickets here)

July 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (AFI, Fear supporting — tickets here)

The 'Big 4' of 10 Rock + Punk Subgenres

PLAYLIST: Early Punk - The '60s, '70s & '80s

Listen/follow here and view the first 100 songs in the playlist below.