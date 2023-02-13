Moby Twice Considered Starting Separate Metal Bands With Pantera, Motley Crue Members + Bjork

While Moby is mostly known for his work in electronic dance music, the musician's early musical pursuits came playing in the punk band Flipper. During a recent discussion with NME, Moby revealed twice in his life he considered taking things even heavier, starting metal bands and trying to pull in some name collaborators.

The first came during a drunken night out with Pantera's Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, and they had one more big name ready to join them. They even went so far as to pick out a band name, which Moby laughingly revealed was "The Sober Fucks."

“I’ve been sober for a while now, but this was a late-night, alcohol-fuelled idea between Pantera’s guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, [Motley Crue's] Tommy Lee and I. I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper,” recalled the musician.

Elsewhere in the chat, Moby also recalls talking up a potential metal collaboration with Bjork, though things didn't quite get as far down the road with that idea. “In the early ‘90s, I was having brunch with Björk and said: ‘We should start a heavy metal band together.' She was very polite, but she had no idea what I was talking about! It was so far outside of her realm of consideration that it didn’t even register!”

In other Moby rock-related news, the musician has just issued a new documentary titled Punk Rock Vegan Movie, which features a number of fellow rockers going into detail about cross pollination between punk rock music and those involved in animal rights activism.

Those appearing in the film include Rob Zombie, Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro, Minor Threat's Ian MacKaye, Misfits' Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, AFI's Davey Havok, Quicksand's Walter Schreifels and more. The film can be seen in full below.

Punk Rock Vegan Movie

